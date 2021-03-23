Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:55 PM
BANKING EVENT

Janata Bank launches Mujib Corner

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to      pay tribute to the great leader, the country's state owned Janata Bank Ltd has set up Mujib corner in remembrance of the great leader, says a press release.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the Mujib corner virtually from his secretariat office at the Janata Bank Head Office premises on Sunday.
Fazle Kabir, Governer of Bangladesh bank, Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman Chairman of Janata Bank spoke on the occasion as special guests on the occasion.
Janata Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad, FF made the opening remark at the inauguration ceremony.
Janata Bank Board of Directors Ajit Kumar Paul, FCA, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, K. M. Shamsul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed and Mohammad Helal Uddin, Sonali Banks CEO and MD Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Agrani Banks MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, BDBL MD and CEO Kazi Alamgir, BKB Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, RAKUB Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain, Karmosongstan Banks Managaing Director Md Tajul Islam were also attended the inaugural ceremony.


