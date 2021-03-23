

Janata Bank launches Mujib Corner

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the Mujib corner virtually from his secretariat office at the Janata Bank Head Office premises on Sunday.

Fazle Kabir, Governer of Bangladesh bank, Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman Chairman of Janata Bank spoke on the occasion as special guests on the occasion.

Janata Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad, FF made the opening remark at the inauguration ceremony.

Janata Bank Board of Directors Ajit Kumar Paul, FCA, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, K. M. Shamsul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed and Mohammad Helal Uddin, Sonali Banks CEO and MD Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Agrani Banks MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, BDBL MD and CEO Kazi Alamgir, BKB Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, RAKUB Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain, Karmosongstan Banks Managaing Director Md Tajul Islam were also attended the inaugural ceremony.











