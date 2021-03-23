Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
US senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

WASHINGTON, March 22: California's two US senators are urging President Joe Biden to set a firm date to phase-out gas-powered passenger vehicles as the White House grapples with how to rewrite vehicle emissions rules slashed under President Donald Trump.
In an unreported letter going to Biden Monday, Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on Biden "to follow California's lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles." They also urged Biden to restore California's authority to set clean car standards.
In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the state's air resources agency to require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California to be zero-emission by 2035.
Biden's campaign in 2020 declined to endorse a specific date to end gas-powered vehicle sales, but he has vowed to dramatically boost electric vehicles and charging stations.
In January, Biden said the administration would replace the federal government's fleet of 650,000 vehicles "with clean electric vehicles made right here in America made by American workers."    -Reuters


