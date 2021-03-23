SBAC Bank Investment Ltd gets new Chairman



Anwar Hussain, Sponsor Director of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank, has been elected as chairman of SBAC Bank Investment Limited, a newly approved subsidiary of the bank, says a press release.He is one of the directors of the subsidiary company, who is nominated by the bank. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration.He is the Managing Director of Abdul Gaffar and Co. (Pvt); H.A.R Industries Ltd and AGI Flex Ltd. He is also proprietor of AGI Corporation and director of SAFAH CNG Refueling Station, Asuka CNG and Filling Station.