Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:54 PM
Business

Barclays expands private bank to France and Italy

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, March 22: Barclays has expanded its private banking business to France and Italy as it seeks to grow its European wealth business in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union.
The bank said on Monday that it has appointed Bernard Corneau and Carlo Baronio as heads of private bank coverage in France and Italy respectively, both based out of the lender's investment banking offices in those countries.
The duo will be supported by Barclays' newly established European hub in Dublin as the bank, in common with many other lenders in Europe, shifts from serving corporate and wealthy individual customers out of a London hub to a more pan-European model.
The pair will target the so-called ultra high-net worth end of the market, defined as clients with investable assets of around $100 million, as well as so-called family offices that look after the wealth of rich families or individuals.
Barclays does not disclose profits or assets under management for its private bank, making it hard to gauge the success of a business that faces tough competition from European rivals likewise looking to grow.    -Reuters


