Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:54 PM
Home Business

Zontes Motorcycles launched in BD

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Zontes Motorcycles launched in BD

Zontes Motorcycles launched in BD

MotoTech Industries recently launched its most anticipated and first ever advanced motorcycle brand Zontes in an all-new avatar, the sporty stunning genius - "Zontes" Motorcycles, says a press release.
Talking about the new brand in Bangladesh, they invented the most advance motorcycles for adventure and sports 26 years which has only grown with time.
Adding more excitement to the premium motorcycle segment, we are happy to launch the new motorcycles of Zontes which are ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 and ZT155-Z2 imported by Mototech Industry and Marketed by Moto Solution BD Ltd.
The overall re-crafted looks of the aforesaid motorcycles with sporty colour and graphics with five LED headlamp and LED tail and position lamp provide a right mix of style and technology on the front end, give the bikes a fantastic look.
Resonating to the youthfulness of its trendy young customers, the new Zontes motorcycles accentuates the sportiness and stylish image, enhancing the trendy nature of riding.
The motorcycles creates new excitement among the riders with its advanced technology and innovations with  Euro 5 compliant 155CC engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power, adding new value to this, are smart features such as the Keyless Transponder Ignition and Steering Lock.
The Zontes is a funky, fun and versatile bike for all occasions and every day, designed to cross boundaries between sport and adventure, with better ground clearance you can treat yourself to a short blast on the odd trail or use the bike for your daily commute.
With the push of a button select eco or sport mode to adapt performance and economy to suit the user of the bike which gets power from the latest generation Zontes engine, having single cylinder, 4 valves, water-cooled, high compression ratio with Nickel Silicon Carbide Plated Cylinder; producing 18.8hp at 9,250rpm and creating 16N.m. of torque at 7,500 rpm.
The new Zontes ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 motorcycles comes in 5 colours Priced attractively at ZT155-G1 at BDT 3,89,000, ZT155-U at BDT 3,49,000, ZT155-U1 at BDT 3,79,000 and ZT155-Z2 at 3,49,000 will be available at Moto Solution BD Ltd. Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

