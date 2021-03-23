Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Business

Turkey tries to calm market turmoil after top banker sacked

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

ANKARA, March 22: Turkish officials on Monday tried to calm the turmoil triggered by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt decision to sack his reformist central bank chief, insisting they would stick with free market rules.
The lira lost as much as 17  per cent against the dollar on the first day of trading after Erdogan replaced market-friendly economist Naci Agbal with former ruling party member Sahap Kavcioglu at the key post.
The currency clawed back some of its losses and was down roughly eight  per cent at 7.85 to the dollar after analysts said the Turkish central bank intervened to support the lira by selling foreign currencies.
The carnage on Turkish financial markets carried over to the Istanbul stock exchange.
The Borsa Istanbul suspended trading for 35 minutes after automatic circuit breakers kicked in when an early  sell-off approached seven  per cent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds blood donation programme
IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas
Janata Bank launches Mujib Corner
BANKING EVENTS
$900 billion Indian market dominated by mom-and-pop stores
Etihad eyes efficient travel app; sees full recovery by 2024
Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks
Biman resumes Dhaka-Jashore flight


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft