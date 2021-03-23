Turkey tries to calm market turmoil after top banker sacked

ANKARA, March 22: Turkish officials on Monday tried to calm the turmoil triggered by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt decision to sack his reformist central bank chief, insisting they would stick with free market rules.

The lira lost as much as 17 per cent against the dollar on the first day of trading after Erdogan replaced market-friendly economist Naci Agbal with former ruling party member Sahap Kavcioglu at the key post.

The currency clawed back some of its losses and was down roughly eight per cent at 7.85 to the dollar after analysts said the Turkish central bank intervened to support the lira by selling foreign currencies.

The carnage on Turkish financial markets carried over to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The Borsa Istanbul suspended trading for 35 minutes after automatic circuit breakers kicked in when an early sell-off approached seven per cent. -AFP






















