realme launches gaming smartphone

After much anticipation youth-centric smartphone brand realme has officially launched their powerhouse phone realme narzo 30A through an online launching event on Sunday.

The price of this phone has been fixed at BDT 12,990 only. An online flash sale was held on Daraz on Monday at 2:30pm, where this gaming marvel was available at only BDT 12,490.

The narzo series is the gaming series of the brand, with gaming processors and features which make gaming all the more faster and smoother.

This latest phone of the narzo series - narzo 30A - features octa-cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz, ARM Mali-G52 GPU and powerful Helio G85 processor. Users can play heavy games such as PUBG, Free Fire, Call of Duty and Asphalt 9 without any lag with narzo 30A.

realme narzo 30A comes equipped with 6,000 mah battery and 18-watt Type-C quick charger. Such a powerful battery will allow narzo 30A to stay in standby mode for 46 days and the users to play games for longer hours.

There is also a reverse charging facility, which means the phone can be used as a power bank to charge other smart devices via OTG cable.

A 6.5-inch 20:9 screen and a newly upgraded stack process also allows the users to enjoy game, audio, and video experience without any lag in visuals. Available at an incredible price point, this gaming smartphone is certainly an excellent device for the gamers.

With 4 GB RAM and 64GB Internal storage, realme narzo 30A - released in laser black and laser blue colours - is available at an attractive price of BDT 12,990. Anyone who wants to stand out from others must have realme narzo 30A (with amazing gaming performance) in his hands.







