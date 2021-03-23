Video
Asian markets swing as inflation fear tempers recovery hope

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

HONG KONG, March 22: Asian markets fluctuated Monday as the battle between economic optimism and fears about the inflation and possible rate hikes the recovery will fuel continues to play out on trading floors.
The Turkish lira plunged more than 17  per cent at one point in early trade after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country's market-friendly central bank chief and replaced him with a former ruling party lawmaker.
After a year-long rally across global indices, investors are struggling to maintain the momentum as government bond yields push ever higher -- a sign that borrowing costs will rise in the future.
The sharp rise in US Treasury yields -- which go in the opposite direction to prices -- is being caused by investors selling the bonds owing to expectations the strong recovery and vast government spending will fire inflation.
The panic comes despite repeated pledges by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell and other top officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the jump in inflation will likely only be temporary and the bank will do whatever is needed to prevent it getting out of control.
In a sign of the battle facing the Fed in keeping traders' fears at bay, a survey released Monday showed almost half the US economists asked said they thought the bank would hike rates from their record low next year and almost a third thought an increase likely in 2023.
And while vaccine rollouts are picking up in Britain and the United States, investors are growing worried about Europe, where the inoculation programme has stuttered and a hike in new cases forces countries including France and Germany to reimpose lockdowns.    -AFP


