Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Business

UK warns EU vaccine export ban would be counter-productive

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

LONDON, March 22: Britain on Sunday warned the European Union against halting exports of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines if the bloc does not receive promised deliveries, saying such a move would be "counter-productive".
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said "the world is watching" how the EU responds to a shortfall in deliveries of the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, and that Brussels' reputation was at stake.
His comments came after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen again threatened Saturday to impose an export ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine unless the company delivers more of the 90 million doses it agreed to supply in the first quarter of 2021.
The row is increasingly focused on a factory in the Netherlands that is still awaiting official approval, but where both sides are claiming the future supply of the AstraZeneca jab and of key ingredients, EU and UK sources said.
Appearing on several political talk shows, Wallace said trying to "balkanise or build walls" around vaccine production would damage both British and European citizens.
"If contracts get broken, and undertakings, that is a very damaging thing to happen for a trading bloc that prides itself on the rule of law," he told Sky News.
"It is counterproductive because the one thing we know about vaccine production and manufacture is that it is collaborative.
"They would undermine not only their own citizens' chances of having a proper vaccine programme, but also many other countries around the world with the reputational damage for the EU which they would find very hard to change over the short-term."
The ongoing cross-Channel row over the AstraZeneca vaccine comes as Britain's inoculation campaign hits new heights, while the EU struggles with its own rollout and a third virus wave prompts renewed curbs on public life.
The EU is "simply trying to have the contract with AstraZeneca respected," a source close to von der Leyen told AFP.
"The company has delivered less than 10  per cent of the planned doses for 2021. It is therefore normal for us to ask that these doses be delivered as planned to Europeans," the source added.
The British government this weekend hailed its vaccination programme as "a huge success" after announcing that half of the adult population -- nearly 27 million people -- have received a first dose.
The country administered a record 711,156 vaccinations in a single day on Friday.
However, a supply shortfall from the Serum Institute of India -- the world's biggest vaccine maker -- means the rollout's next phase covering people in their 40s will be delayed from April until May.
In contrast Europe has struggled with its jabs campaign. Von der Leyen said AstraZeneca had delivered only 30  per cent of the 90 million vaccine doses pledged in the first quarter.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds blood donation programme
IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas
Janata Bank launches Mujib Corner
BANKING EVENTS
$900 billion Indian market dominated by mom-and-pop stores
Etihad eyes efficient travel app; sees full recovery by 2024
Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks
Biman resumes Dhaka-Jashore flight


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft