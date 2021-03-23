Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Business

Cashback on bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Business Desk

Like previous 6 years, bKash is offering15 percent instant cash back to customers on payment at the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021'. Customers can avail a maximum cashback of BDT 100 till 14th April 2021.
bKash customers will be able to scan QR code through bKash app, dialing USSD code (*247#) or through payment gateway and receive instant cash back at most of the book stalls, says a press release.
Even one can open bKash account with his/her NID at the fair and avail the cash back offer instantly. To facilitate account opening bKash installed several service-booths at the fair premise.
Cash-in and cash-out facilities are also available there for customer convenience. Payment through bKash will also reduce health risk for not using cash in the pandemic. Besides, bKash has extended their book donation campaign to underprivileged children this year.
In the similar campaign last year, 2,751 books were received from the visitors, bKash donated another 5,000 and a total of 7,751 books were distributed through Avijatrik Foundation to the different libraries across the country.  This year the number of books for distribution would be almost doubled to 15000.  
Any one can participate in this book donation program. There are 5 booths for book donation where anyone can donate new or used books at the booth as per their choice. Every week, these books will be distributed among the underprivileged children at the fair.
Those who live outside of Dhaka can also participate in distributing book in their own cities by dropping off the books at their local bKash center or bKash Care.
Anyone from the eight divisional cities who desires to take part in the donation drive can also contact bKash authorities. bKash volunteers will then visit to pick up the books.
bKash has provided sitting arrangements for the readers, authors and visitors at the book fair premise and is also providing safe drinking water, tea and coffee free of cost. bKash has also arranged wheelchairs for those in need.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
