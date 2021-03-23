ICAB for punishment against firms hiring foreigners illegally

Huge number of foreign workers are working in Bangladesh informally and evading huge tax and such other dues against their salaries. Innumerable local firms are engaging such workers to benefit their technical services without reporting their presence.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) urged the government to impose fine and scrap tax and bond facilities of business firms which recruit foreign nationals without the approval of the concerned authorities.

It said foreign nationals are working in various industries and business organizations and receive huge money as salaries and allowances, but the government does not receive tax benefits against such income.

Contrary to it, ICAB alleged that a huge amount of foreign currency is being siphoned off. The ICAB functionaries said this at a pre-budget meeting for the next fiscal year (FY22) held with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting held at the NBR conference room in the city' Segunbagicha area.

Placing ICAB budget recommendations, its president Mahmud Ul Hasan Khasru demanded that NBR should impose specific fine as well as scrap existing tax and bond related facilities against those firms.

He also suggested the NBR to keep those foreign nationals under strict vigilance who entered Bangladesh with business visa.

Proposing suggestion for incorporating a new provision in the definition of Permanent Establishment (PE), Khasru said as per the agreement on avoidance of double taxation, if any foreign firm employee stays more than 183 days during the implementation of a project, then it becomes a PE.

To avoid the PE, he said foreign firms send their employees for a short term by turn so that the single stay of an employee does not cross 183 days. "By doing this, these foreign firms are evading tax."

The ICAB proposed a total of 44 income tax related, 21 VAT related and five other customs related proposals in the budget for the next fiscal year (FY22).

ICAB budget recommendations include further improving the ease of doing business index, reducing the corporate tax rate by 2.5 percent for all listed and non listed companies except the bank and financial institutions, mobile phone operator companies, tobacco manufacturing companies, amending the provision for taking central registration and existing VAT payment system.

Representatives of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), C&F, freight forwarding, tax lawyers association, the entrepreneurs of electronics and electrical, computer, ICT and telecommunications sector took part in the pre-budget meetings on Sunday.













