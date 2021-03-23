Business Events

Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:54 PM
Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Health, Education and Commerce Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana of Indian State Mizoram makes a courtesy call on Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Shiekh Fazle Fahim at FBCCI Icon, at Mothijeel in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. They focused on potentialities to boost border trade between Mizoram and Bangladesh, which share about 318 km of huge borderline.



Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) President Mahbubur Rahman (extreme left; top row) making closing remark at a webinar on "Dispute Resolution Legislation of Bangladesh: Required Reforms," jointly organized by BIAC and Rahman & Rabbi Legal Law Chambers on Monday. Moderated by Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, the webinar was also addressed among others by Chief BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali and Advising Partner of Rahman & Rabbi Legal Md Mahbubor Rahman, Former Attorney General Barrister Fida M. Kamal, Former Senior Secretary Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Daffodil International University teacher Professor Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab, Dhaka University law teacher Prof Dr. Rumana Islam and ICC International Court of Arbitration (Paris) Deputy Counsel Ms. Elena Fontanelli.

Participants at the closing session of the 4-day training course on "Supply Chain Resilience' organised jointly by Bangladesh Centre of Excellence, The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the National Resilience Programme of the Planning Ministry and the United Nations Development Programme, pose for group photo at the World Trade Centre i9n Chattogram on Sunday last.


Jamuna Oil Company (JOC) Managing Director Gias Uddin Ansary, JOC Sales General Manager Ayub Hossain, Delta LPG Director Mustafizur Rahman and Delta LPG Executive Director Sabbir Ahmed attend among others at an agreement signing ceremony between the two companies at the head office of JOC in Chattogram on Sunday. Under agreement JOC will sell Delta LPG gas at all the filling stations run by the JOC.


