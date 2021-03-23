Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:53 PM
Home Business

Akash connects people in former enclaves

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Akash connects people in former enclaves

Akash connects people in former enclaves

Despite a border agreement between Bangladesh and India signed in 2015, the people of former enclaves have been deprived of information on the advancement of the country.
But direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Akash has come to support the people of the enclaves for the first time bringing  them to the modern television connection, says a press release.
Enclaves' people are getting connected with the world of information and recreation by viewing television. Now people, who never watched television, of this region have the access to know basic and essential information.
Akash has become the fundamental source of recreation of the former enclave people. The country's only legal Direct to Home-DTH Service provider, Akash opened this new door for the former enclave peoples to see the world.     
AKASH, the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019.
The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. In both the connections, more than 120 channels are available with a monthly package subscription of BDT 399 and more than 70 channels with a package of BDT 249. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.


« PreviousNext »

