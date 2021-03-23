Paperfly to settle online payment within hour of delivery

Once again Paperfly brings more freedom to the online f-commerce merchants buy re -launching their exclusive package named 'Seller One'.

Official of the country's strongest doorstep delivery network introduced the new features of Seller One in an event on recently. The event was organized by Pop of color Ltd., and was attended by 150 online merchants.

Seller One also offers the best doorstep delivery rate of the country which is inside Dhaka 50 taka and for Dhaka periphery (Dhaka to Savar, Gazipur, Naryanganj) at 90 taka. This is the lowest rate in the market currently, says a press release.

The Seller One will be massively effective feature of the small e-commerce business owners specially who are currently suffering from delayed Cash on Delivery payment, according to the official. The new registered merchants can avail this service, along with other free services like Smart log, Smart Return etc.

Paperfly co-founder and Chief marketing officer Rahath Ahmed said: "We always focus on introducing service and feature that can eradicate the real life problems of the seller community.

"The services -- smart log, smart return, cashless pay and now we have gone even further to ensure our merchants receive the payment within one hour of the delivery, we hope it will bring great convenience in e-commerce business," he added.

Pop of color's managing director Tinker Jannat Meem said: "This one hour merchant payment is going to bring a huge impact in the lives of the merchants and how they operate the business day to day. We are glad that Paperfly has launched this exciting feature at this event, we are truly looking forward to this."

Paperfly is known for their tech focused logistics support and seamless home delivery. With over 120 points across Bangladesh, they are able to deliver product of any size to any corner of the country.





