Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Business

Bargain hunters help stocks rebound after 3-day sagging

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Monday halting a three-day losing streak as bargain hunters took floor to sweep prospective shares, which eroded values in the recent sessions, pushing the indices upward in both the bourses of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 62.41 points or 1.16 per cent to 5,412, after crashing 183 points in the past three days. Two roase 32.28 points to 2,066 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 9.46 points to 1,235 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE  also gained to Tk 6.93 billion, up 12.68 per cent higher from the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.15 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 352 issues traded, 188 advanced, 56 declined and 108 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 764 million changing hands, followed by Premier Bank, NRBC Bank, Robi, and Beximco Pharma.
Premier Bank was the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 9.52 per cent while GBB Power was the worst loser, losing 4.31 per cent.
A total number of 159,515 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 212.79 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,723 billion on Monday, up from Tk 4,646 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 191 points to settle at 15,677 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 115 points to close at 9,458.
Of the issues traded, 122 advanced, 49 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 16.15 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 326 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank holds blood donation programme
IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas
Janata Bank launches Mujib Corner
BANKING EVENTS
$900 billion Indian market dominated by mom-and-pop stores
Etihad eyes efficient travel app; sees full recovery by 2024
Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks
Biman resumes Dhaka-Jashore flight


Latest News
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
CPC praises AL for contributions to Bangladesh's progress
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft