Bargain hunters help stocks rebound after 3-day sagging

Stocks rebounded on Monday halting a three-day losing streak as bargain hunters took floor to sweep prospective shares, which eroded values in the recent sessions, pushing the indices upward in both the bourses of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 62.41 points or 1.16 per cent to 5,412, after crashing 183 points in the past three days. Two roase 32.28 points to 2,066 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 9.46 points to 1,235 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also gained to Tk 6.93 billion, up 12.68 per cent higher from the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.15 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 352 issues traded, 188 advanced, 56 declined and 108 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 764 million changing hands, followed by Premier Bank, NRBC Bank, Robi, and Beximco Pharma.

Premier Bank was the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 9.52 per cent while GBB Power was the worst loser, losing 4.31 per cent.

A total number of 159,515 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 212.79 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,723 billion on Monday, up from Tk 4,646 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 191 points to settle at 15,677 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 115 points to close at 9,458.

Of the issues traded, 122 advanced, 49 declined and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 16.15 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 326 million.















