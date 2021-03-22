CWASA takes up giant project to produce 140m litres of water daily

CHATTOGRAM Mar 21: The Chattogram WASA has taken up a giant project to produce 140 million litres of water daily at a cost of Tk3, 400 crore.

This water will be supplied to the industrial units set up in Bangabandhu

Industrial City at Mirsarai Upazila, 70 km off the city.

The project phase-2 will be set up at the site of the existing Mohra Water Treatment Plant set up in 1988. The water from the river Halda will be treated in the project.

In this connection, CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) in 2019 as a consultant of the project.

The IWM conducted the feasibility study and prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

The 184-page feasibility study has been submitted to the Department of Environment (DOE) of Chattogram for approval and the DPP has been submitted to the Planning Ministry for approval.

Meanwhile, the DOE directed the CWASA management to obtain NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the stakeholders of Halda river including, National River Protection Commission and Fisheries Department and the Halda protection committee.

The Halda protection committee has already raised an objection to procuring water from Halda river. The Committee alleged that the lifting of water from Halda will certainly damage the bio-diversity of the river.

The IWM said there would be no damage to the bio-diversity of Halda with the lifting of water.

But, Dr Manjurul Kibria, Professor of Biology Department of Chattogram University and the Coordinator of Halda River Research Laboratory, said with the lifting of more water from Halda would damage biodiversity of the river.

Water pollution in Halda River is a big problem and deaths of fishes are often reported, which are probably due to pollution.

The factories set up in the area along the river many release untreated waste into the river through Bamonshahi Canal, Hathazari Picking Power Plant through Chankhali Canal and Asian Paper Mills through Madari Canal. Moreover, some poultry farms built along the river are also contributing to the pollution.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has declared Halda River as Bangabandhu Fish Heritage with 12 conditions in order to protect natural environment as well as to develop the environmental standard to ensure safety of carp fishes.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock published a circular on December 22 last in this connection.

Halda river is one of the unique Natural Heritages of our country.