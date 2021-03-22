C-19: 22 more lives lost, 2,172 more infected



With Covid-19 infections rising in the country again, Bangladesh Police launched an awareness campaign on Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus by distributing masks and urging people to follow health rules. The photo was taken from Santinagar in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 1,687 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 522,405 with a 91.51 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 21,108 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of

4,409,119 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The overall infection rate in the country till date was 12.95 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 19 were men and three were women. 17 of them were in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, and one in Barishal division. All victims died in different hospitals across the country.

Thirteen of the deceased were above the age of 60. Six were in the age range of 51 and 60, two were from 41 to 50 and one of the deceased was aged between 31 and 40.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,570 of the total deceased were men and 2,120 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,723,390 lives and infected as many as 123,527,024 people across the world till Sunday, according to worldometer.

As many as 99,509,908 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

