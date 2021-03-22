Only one in three of the vaccinated are women

Mass vaccination programme started in the country on February 7 to combat coronavirus infections in the country.

Some 4,687,824 people had so far been vaccinated till Saturday. Of the vaccine receivers, 2,956,034 are male and 1,731,790 female. That means less women are taking vaccine.

Only one third of the total vaccine recipients are women.

In particular, presence of women in immunization programme has been low since the beginning. The authorities concerned attributed this to ignorance and lack of publicity.

However, a large number of women are pregnant and breastfeeding their children that could also be one of the reasons for less number of women being inoculated.

Asked about the low presence of women in the vaccination programme, Doctor Tanjina Hossain, said, "The number of women in our health

system is relatively high. Eighty percent of junior doctors are women. The number is even higher, including nurses. The low presence of women in vaccination centers is worrying and frustrating."

"It is very difficult for older women to go to the immunization center by registering on a digital platform. It is not possible for them to get vaccinated without bringing them to the immunization centre. They can't register themselves because most of the women are not accustomed to using computers or mobiles. Local people's representatives should come forward to help them," she added.

Still there is little publicity for the vaccination programme4. "I personally had high hopes for the campaign, that did not happen," she said.

The tetanus vaccine is given to all women in villages. Health workers, midwives go from house to house to motivate them. Banners were hung at the health complex. But I do not see such activities during this time," said Dr Tanzina.

Bilkis Begum Chowdhury, a gynecologist, said, "A large number of marginalized women are not educated. They do not know about the vaccination programme. Again a large number of women is breastfeeding their child and many of others are pregnant. They are out of the programme. Their number is absolutely not low, I think."

"Women need to be encouraged to increase the presence of women to get corona vaccine. Arrangements have to be made to bring them to the vaccination center after registration. If this is not done, the situation will not improve," added Bilkis Chowdhury.



