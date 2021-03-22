Video
Author of remark on FB is BNP activist: Sunamganj SP

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

Sunamganj, Mar 21: Md Mizanur Rahman Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunamganj on Sunday said Jhumon Das, whose Facebook post resulted in attacks on minorities in Noagaon of Shalla upazila, is associated with the BNP.
The mob launched the attack over a Facebook post allegedly made by a Hindu youth  Jhumon Das  from Sunamganj's Shalla
    upazila for posting indecent remarks on Facebook against Hefazat-e-Islam's Central Joint-Secretary General Mamunul Haque.
SP Md Mizanur Rahman said this at a press conference of Sunamganj district police at the conference room of the police super's office. He highlighted the overall situation in Shalla.
Police on Tuesday night detained a youth Jhumon Das. He also noted that the charge sheet of the case would be filed in the shortest possible time. After his arrest, Jhumon was sent to jail on March 17 under Section 54.
In the written statement, Mizanur Rahman said Jhumon Das of Noagaon village is associated with BNP and is the former joint general secretary of Shalla Upazila Chhatra Dal.
Police arrested three more accused in a case filed over the attack on the houses of Hindu community people in Noagaon village of Sunamganj's Shalla upazila on Saturday night.
Shalla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nazmul Huq confirmed the arrest. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, he added. As many as 33 people have been arrested in the case so far.
Earlier, on Saturday, a team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested the prime accused, Shahidul Islam Swadhin in the case from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.
Shahidul Islam Swadhin, who is a member of Sarmangal union parishad in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district, will be handed over to Shalla police on Sunday. Residents of Noagaon alleged that he was the main instigator of the attack.
On March 17, Hefajat-e-Islam followers vandalised several houses of the Hindu community and temple in Noagaon village over a Facebook post flaking the party's joint secretary general Maulana Mamunul Haque.
Two separate cases were filed over the attack by police and Noagaon resident and local Habibpur union parishad chairman Vivekananda Majumder.


