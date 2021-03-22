Video
Home Front Page

Bidya Devi arrives today

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Diplomatic Correspondent

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will arrive today (Monday) morning on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country's independence and the birth centenary of Father
    of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bidya Devi will attend Bangabandhu's birth anniversary celebrations as the guest of honour today where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would receive her, President Bhandari is scheduled to deliver a statement on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.
The Nepalese President becomes the third among the world leaders to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President M Abdul Hamid will receive his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi at the airport, after receiving 21-gun salute, Nepalese President will be given guard of honour at the airport.
This will be the first visit of a Nepalese President to Bangladesh. She will meet with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discuss bilateral issues, Foreign Minister Dr Momen will also meet with her.
Bidya Devi comes to Bangladesh at her Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid's invitation as Bangladesh is hosting a 10-day special programme to celebrate the twin programmes.
From the HSIA, the Nepalese President is scheduled to visit National Memorial at Savar to pay tributes to the Liberation War heroes by placing wreath.
Bidya Devi will sign the visitors' book and plant a sapling there.
Subsequently, she will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi No 32 to pay tributes to country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all times.
Later in the afternoon, the Nepalese President will attend Bangabandhu's birth anniversary celebrations as the guest of honour where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would receive her.
The Nepalese Presidential entourage includes: Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and secretaries concerned and senior officials of the ministry, the President's office and other ministries concerned.




