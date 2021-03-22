Revenue target cut by 5pc for corona pandemic

The revenue collection target in the revised budget for 2020-21 will be reduced by Tk 29,056 crore or 5 percent due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The revised budget for the current fiscal year 2020-21 is likely to be finalized at Tk 5.6 lakh crore while the original budget was Tk 5.36 lakh crore.

On March 8, 2020, the first corona patient was identified in the country. After that, 66-day general holiday was declared all over the country.

Although the general holiday was over, Covid-19 had a serious impact on development and economic activities. Due to this, revenue collection has severely been hampered.

Therefore, in the revised budget, the revenue collection target is being reduced to Tk 3, 49,031 crore. As a result, the target is to reduce it by about

Tk 29,000 crore. In the current budget, the government's total revenue target was Tk 3.78 lakh crore.

At the recent meeting of the Economic Co-ordination Council held at the Finance Ministry the proposal was made to amend the current budget. It was finalized at that meeting after a detailed review.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former lead economist in Dhaka office of the World Bank said the general holiday was not in this fiscal year due to Covid-19. This big budget was presented knowing that Covid-19 would have a serious impact on the economy.

Later, a set of plans was taken to boost the economic situation. These include direct cash assistance to the extremely poor, food aid and incentive packages for traders.

But for various reasons, the government has failed to implement these initiatives. "That's why we have to make big cut in the middle of the year," he said.

He blamed the government's lack of efficiency, weak planning, lack of institutional capacity, indecisiveness and overall lack of coordination.

Sources said there is a record deficit in revenue collection in the current fiscal year. The main reason for this is Covid-19. As a result, a large amount of money is being cut in the revised budget. However, the government is determined to keep economic activities normal and development activities ongoing. The financial crisis will not stop any work.

According to the Finance Ministry, the revenue deficit in the current budget was Tk 1.90 lakh crore. This huge gap in revenue and expenditure in the current budget was the first time in the history of the country that the total budget deficit was set at 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

In previous years, the budget was usually prepared with a deficit of 5 percent of GDP. As a result of the revision, the overall budget deficit is declining slightly.

According to the Planning Commission, it is not possible to use foreign aid. Assistance targets have been reduced due to low spending capacity.

Sources said the National Economic Council (NEC) had recently approved a Tk 1, 97,643 crore Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year keeping the highest priority to the transport sector.

As much as Tk7, 501.72 crore was cut from the original ADP size of Tk 2, 05,145 crore for the current fiscal year.

Out of the total RADP outlay, Tk 1, 34,643 crore will come from the local sources while Tk 63,000 crore from the foreign sources.

The NEC also approved Tk 11,628.90 crore against 101 projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations. Incorporating the funding of the autonomous bodies and corporations, the size of the overall RADP for the current fiscal year totaled Tk 2,09,271.90 crore.

The number of projects in the RADP totaled 1785 including 1640 investment projects, 145 technical assistant projects.

Besides, incorporating 101 projects of autonomous bodies and corporations, the total number of projects reached 1886.





