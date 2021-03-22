News on general holidays fake: Health Ministry

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said on Monday though the DGHS had suggested general holidays again amid rise in corona infections, the decision is yet to be taken.

But in a press release, the Ministry's Public Relations Officer Maidul Islam said, "A fake statement of Health Secretary Abdul Mannan on 7-day general holiday is being aired on the scrolls of some

television channels. The statement is not true."

Following the suggestion of the National Advisory Technical Committee on Covid-19, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recommended that the government announce general holidays amid recent surge in virus transmission.

After the recommendation of the DGHS, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has forwarded the proposal to the government's higher authorities.

But, the government hasn't yet taken any decision on announcing the holidays.

Once the higher authorities of the government give its consent, the decision would be taken, according to the Ministry and senior DGHS officials.

While talking to journalists after inaugurating the new building of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) on Sunday, Mannan said, "So far we have not taken such a decision. The nation is celebrating the golden jubilee of Independence. So any decision on this issue will be taken later."

In the meantime, quoting Health Secretary some media outlets aired news on possible 7-day public holidays amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections and deaths across the country.

However, on March 18, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government had been suggested by DGHS to go on lockdown across the country if necessary.

He also commented that lockdown would not be required if the health rules were followed.

Several European countries have instituted new lockdown restrictions, while others are considering tightening their rules in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus as case numbers across the continent are surging once again.

In France, a new partial lockdown took effect at midnight on Friday.

Poland is taking its measures a step further and embarking on a nationwide three-week lockdown on Saturday after cases jumped 44 percent week-over-week.

Earlier in the week, Italy - which was the first country in Europe to impose a lockdown last year - issued new national restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

