BNP demands neutral probe into Sunamganj communal attack

BNP standing committee has demanded the government identify the real offenders involved in the attack, vandalising and looting Hindu houses in Noagaon village of Sunamganj's Shalla upazila through a fair and neutral investigation.

At a virtual meeting on Sunday, the BNP policymakers strongly condemned the incident and said the government must shoulder the responsibility for it, said a media release.

"The meeting thinks this illegal and autocratic Awami League government is making evil efforts to take political advantage by shifting blame onto opposition parties after creating communal problems in a traditional way," it said.

"The government must take all the responsibilities for destroying such communal harmony," the BNP standing committee members said.

Referring to media reports, they said it is clear that such an attack took place at the instigation and under the leadership of an Awami Juba League leader.

The BNP policymakers called for bringing the offenders to justice and urged ministers to refrain from blaming the opposition for the incident.

Besides, the BNP leaders voiced concern over the growing price hike of the daily essentials ahead of Ramadan.

They alleged that a government-backed business syndicate has increased the prices of the essentials unusually through different tricks.

The meeting urged the government to take proper steps to bring the prices of the essential commodities, including rice, pulses, oil, salt and onions, within the purchasing capacity of common people.

The BNP standing committee also expressed deep worries over the alarming rise in coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

They think the corona situation has deteriorated due to the government's failure to take the right decision and effective steps to contain the pandemic. -UNB