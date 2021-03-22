Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Quader urges all to remain alert against anti-country plots

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday called upon the people as well as the party leaders and workers to remain alert against anti-government and anti-country conspiracies.
"Anti-government and anti-country conspiracies are still going on. We will have to make united resistance against all sorts of conspiracies," he told a discussion marking the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day.
Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the discussion joining it through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence. Quader said though the Awami League is in power, it haven't left the street.
"We will have to make united resistance against the conspiracies for ousting the government and the anti-country plots. This should be our oath on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth anniversary," he said.
He said many conspiracies were hatched to erase the name of Bangabandhu but all conspiracies went in vain.
The AL general secretary said Bangabandhu remains in the heart of the Bangalee nation with self-glory.
"If we recall Bangabandhu, we must have to recall the role of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Without Sheikh Hasina, it cannot be possible to translate Bangabandhu's dream into reality," he said.
Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country is going ahead on the development highway in an indomitable speed.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP demands neutral probe into Sunamganj communal attack
Quader urges all to remain alert against anti-country plots
SC asks lower courts  to apply the mediation provision
SSC examinees to get registered from Apr 1
Dhaka, Delhi agree to set up border haat at Sajek
Rajshahi WASA, China company sign deal  
AL, Indian HC hold joint cultural show in city
Bangladeshi killed by BSF in Moulvibazar


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft