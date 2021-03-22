Video
SC asks lower courts  to apply the mediation provision

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court administration has asked the civil court, civil appeal, and artha rin adalat judges to apply the mediation provision properly that is mandatory for the court during its trial process.
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a circular on Sunday in this regard.
It has recently come to the SC's notice that civil court, civil appeal court and artha rin court judges are not following section 89A of the code of civil procedure and section 22 of the Artha Rin Adalat Ain 2003, which made mediation mandatory, the circular said.
As a result, people are suffering a lot, the backlog of the cases is increasing, it said.
The circular said if any problem or obstacle arises while applying the provision the authorities concerned should inform the matter immediately.


