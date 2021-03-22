Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

SSC examinees to get registered from Apr 1

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

SSC examinees can get registered for their exams from April 1, said a notification of the Dhaka Board on Sunday.
It said students would be able to fill their forms in till April 7 without any delay fee. Forms can be filled online from April 10 to April 14 with a delay fee.
However, due to the Corona situation, the Dhaka Board had also said that the SSC selection test would not be held this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP demands neutral probe into Sunamganj communal attack
Quader urges all to remain alert against anti-country plots
SC asks lower courts  to apply the mediation provision
SSC examinees to get registered from Apr 1
Dhaka, Delhi agree to set up border haat at Sajek
Rajshahi WASA, China company sign deal  
AL, Indian HC hold joint cultural show in city
Bangladeshi killed by BSF in Moulvibazar


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft