SSC examinees to get registered from Apr 1

SSC examinees can get registered for their exams from April 1, said a notification of the Dhaka Board on Sunday.

It said students would be able to fill their forms in till April 7 without any delay fee. Forms can be filled online from April 10 to April 14 with a delay fee.

However, due to the Corona situation, the Dhaka Board had also said that the SSC selection test would not be held this year.

