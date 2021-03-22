Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Dhaka, Delhi agree to set up border haat at Sajek

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh and India have agreed to establish a border haat at Sajek to boost trade and economy between the two neighbouring countries.
The decision came from the meeting between Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Health, Education and Commerce Affairs Minister of India Dr. R. Lalthankliana held at the secretariat in the capital on Sunday.
After the meeting, the Commerce Minister said Dhaka and India had agreed to establish a border haat at Sajek for the expansion of trade and commerce between the two countries.
Some more border haats will be inaugurates within a short time, he said, adding that only 30 minutes would need to go from Sajek to Mizoram.
"Mizoram has given importance to establishing a border haat at Sajek as it would be easier for trading between the two countries," Munshi added.
"Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to increase the trade facilities in bordering areas. She wants a good tie with India," the Commerce Minister said.
He said there could be road connectivity through Sajek. We will take final decision after visiting Mizoram in May.
Mizoram Commerce Minister said, "We have held a meeting with Bangladesh's Commerce Minister. We have visited some factories including plastic industry in Bangladesh."
"Bangladesh's Commerce Minister has assured me that he will visit Mizoram next month for establishing border haat at Sajek," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP demands neutral probe into Sunamganj communal attack
Quader urges all to remain alert against anti-country plots
SC asks lower courts  to apply the mediation provision
SSC examinees to get registered from Apr 1
Dhaka, Delhi agree to set up border haat at Sajek
Rajshahi WASA, China company sign deal  
AL, Indian HC hold joint cultural show in city
Bangladeshi killed by BSF in Moulvibazar


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft