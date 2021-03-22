Dhaka, Delhi agree to set up border haat at Sajek

Bangladesh and India have agreed to establish a border haat at Sajek to boost trade and economy between the two neighbouring countries.

The decision came from the meeting between Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Health, Education and Commerce Affairs Minister of India Dr. R. Lalthankliana held at the secretariat in the capital on Sunday.

After the meeting, the Commerce Minister said Dhaka and India had agreed to establish a border haat at Sajek for the expansion of trade and commerce between the two countries.

Some more border haats will be inaugurates within a short time, he said, adding that only 30 minutes would need to go from Sajek to Mizoram.

"Mizoram has given importance to establishing a border haat at Sajek as it would be easier for trading between the two countries," Munshi added.

"Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to increase the trade facilities in bordering areas. She wants a good tie with India," the Commerce Minister said.

He said there could be road connectivity through Sajek. We will take final decision after visiting Mizoram in May.

Mizoram Commerce Minister said, "We have held a meeting with Bangladesh's Commerce Minister. We have visited some factories including plastic industry in Bangladesh."

"Bangladesh's Commerce Minister has assured me that he will visit Mizoram next month for establishing border haat at Sajek," he added.





