Rajshahi WASA, China company sign deal  

With a view to decreasing use of ground water, Rajshahi WASA will install a water treatment plant aiming to increase the use of surface water in the area.

In this regard, an agreement was signed on Sunday between Rajshahi WASA and Hunan Construction Engineering Company Limited of China at a city hotel. Managing Director of Rajshahi WASA and representative of the construction company signed the agreement.

The project aims to provide 200 million litre surface water every day. Besides, the plant will supply water to all of the areas of the region by 2035.

The project estimated at Tk 4062 crore. The project will be implemented by next four years.

During the signing ceremony, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam said China played vital role for developing Bangladesh in the last decade.



