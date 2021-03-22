RMP distributes 15,000 masks among people

RAJSHAHI, Mar 21: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has distributed around 15,000 facemasks to raise awareness among people and contain the spread of Covid-19.

The RMP authority has distributed the masks as part of its motivational programme with the slogan "Mask Wearing Practice, Covid-free Bangladesh".

Following the spike in Covid-19 cases, the metropolitan police inaugurated the programme at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point in Rajshahi city on Sunday.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique, Additional Commissioner Sujayet Islam and Deputy Commissioner Sazid Hossain addressed the programme.

As part of the programme, masks and hand sanitizers were distributed among. -BSS