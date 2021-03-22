Digital archive to prevent distortion of Liberation War history: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said a digital archive will be set up to prevent distortion of the history of Liberation War.

"A digital archive will be set up to prevent the distortion of history of the Liberation War and present the correct history of the Liberation War to the next generation as the anti-liberation forces are still engaged in hatching conspiracies through anti-government propaganda on online platforms," he said in a webinar.

Content Researcher on Liberation War Omi Rahman Pial presented the main article in the webinar titled "Online Content on Liberation War vs Information Distraction and Rumor Dissension".

The webinar was organized by the Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB).

The Information and Communication Technology Division is going to take initiatives to create an interactive digital archive of the Liberation War on the golden jubilee of independence in collaboration with the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Cultural Affairs Ministry and Bangladesh Film Archive, Palak added.

He said that fact checking tools of ICT Division will be used to prevent copyright forgery of Liberation War data. Lt Col Ashik Billah, director (legal and media wing) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Syed Almas Kabir and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) President Shahid-Ul-Munir also attended it, among others, as panel discussants.





