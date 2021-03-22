Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Digital archive to prevent distortion of Liberation War history: Palak

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said a digital archive will be set up to prevent distortion of the history of Liberation War.
"A digital archive will be set up to prevent the distortion of history of the Liberation War and present the correct history of the Liberation War to the next generation as the anti-liberation forces are still engaged in hatching conspiracies through anti-government propaganda on online platforms," he said in a webinar.
Content Researcher on Liberation War Omi Rahman Pial presented the main article in the webinar titled "Online Content on Liberation War vs Information Distraction and Rumor Dissension".
The webinar was organized by the Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB).
The Information and Communication Technology Division is going to take initiatives to create an interactive digital archive of the Liberation War on the golden jubilee of independence in collaboration with the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Cultural Affairs Ministry and Bangladesh Film Archive, Palak added.
He said that fact checking tools of ICT Division will be used to prevent copyright forgery of Liberation War data. Lt Col Ashik Billah, director (legal and media wing) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Syed Almas Kabir and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) President Shahid-Ul-Munir also attended it, among others, as panel discussants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMP distributes 15,000 masks among people
Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates a mask wearing campaign
Digital archive to prevent distortion of Liberation War history: Palak
CUET student held for ‘hurting religious sentiment’
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
SI 'kills self' by shooting himself in Pabna
State Minister Enamur infected with Covid-19
3 more haats to be set up along BD-India border: Tipu


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft