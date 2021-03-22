CUET student held for ‘hurting religious sentiment’

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 21: A student of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurting religious sentiment on Facebook.

Sourov Chowdhury, 24, is a final-year student of civil engineering.

Raozan police arrested him from Chattogram city's Uttar Nalapara. His smartphone was also seized.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Anwar Hossain said the CUET student had been sued under Digital Security Act on Saturday night for indecent remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Police sources said a screenshot of the comment posted in a Facebook group of CUET students went viral on March 19. -UNB







