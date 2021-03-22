JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV

Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information and Broadcast has recommended forming a committee to bring out some reforms to Bangladesh Television.

The recommendation came from its seventh meeting held on Sunday at Jatiya Sangsad, chaired by president of the standing committee Hasanul Haque Inu, said a press release.

Committee member and State Minister for Information and Broadcast Md Murad Hasan, Begum Simin Hussain Rimi, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Mohammad Ebadul Karim and Mamata Hena Lovely were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the meeting had elaborate discussion on the upcoming and current programs, run by the ministry marking the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Information and broadcast Secretary Khaja Miah, Chief information officer of the Information Department Surath Kumar Sarkar, Director General of Bangla Betar Md Sohrab Hossain, Director General of BTV Ahmad Kamruzzaman and high officials of the ministry were present, among others. -BSS



