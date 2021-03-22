SI 'kills self' by shooting himself in Pabna

PABNA, Mar 21: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of police reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun in Ataikula upazila of Pabna district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, a Sub-Inspector of Ataikula Police Station and hailed from Baliadangi in Keshabpur upazila of Jashore district.

Qamrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ataikula Police Station, said Hasan joined as the sub-inspector at the police station one year ago.

Hasan might have shot himself on his head sometime on Saturday night over his love affair, said OC.

However, the SIM of his mobile phone was also found broken. -UNB







