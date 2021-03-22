Video
State Minister Enamur infected with Covid-19

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Dr Enamur Rahman, the State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, has tested positive for Covid-19.
He underwent a coronavirus test on Saturday. The result came out on Sunday.
Dr Enam is being treated at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital, according to a handout from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
His personal secretary and assistant personal secretary are in quarantine.


