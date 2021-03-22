

State Minister Enamur infected with Covid-19

He underwent a coronavirus test on Saturday. The result came out on Sunday.

Dr Enam is being treated at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital, according to a handout from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

His personal secretary and assistant personal secretary are in quarantine.







Dr Enamur Rahman, the State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, has tested positive for Covid-19.He underwent a coronavirus test on Saturday. The result came out on Sunday.Dr Enam is being treated at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital, according to a handout from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.His personal secretary and assistant personal secretary are in quarantine.