Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 more haats to be set up along BD-India border: Tipu

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Three more border haats will be set up to boost trade between Bangladesh and India, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27 is likely to inaugurate three more border haats during the visit.
Tipu Munshi came up with the information at a press briefing after a meeting with the Health, Education and Commerce Minister of Mizoram State of India at the Commerce Ministry.
"Bangladesh and Mizoram have agreed to establish three border haats and they have already visited several factories of Bangladesh. We'll try to visit Mizoram next month," the Minister said. Currently, several items like bamboo, segun timber, fruit and cement come from Mizoram, and Bangladesh export toiletries, garments, fruit juice, meat, fish, electronics, cooking oil, he said.
"The trade relations will be expanded further if we could increase the border connections," Tipu said. The Mizoram authorities stressed the need for building a bridge in Sajek.
"They (India) will be able to use Chattogram port directly after building a bridge in Sajek, we'll try to construct a bridge there," Tipu said.
India-Bangladesh Border Haat is a weekly market organised by the two countries.
The markets are not only for buying essential commodities but also for facilitating the reunion of families divided by the border.
They aim to promote the wellbeing of people living in remote areas across the border by setting up markets to sell the local produce.
Bangladesh and India share 4,100 kilometres of border. The first of the Border Haats was inaugurated on July 23, 2011.
Currently, four Border Haats are operational. Two of them are located in Meghalaya at Kalaichar and Balat, and the others in Tripura at Srinagar and Kamalasagar.
All sorts of goods, including cloths, soap, spices, kids' items, food, domestic cookeries, oil, plastic products, ceramics and cosmetics are available at the new Border Haats.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMP distributes 15,000 masks among people
Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates a mask wearing campaign
Digital archive to prevent distortion of Liberation War history: Palak
CUET student held for ‘hurting religious sentiment’
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
SI 'kills self' by shooting himself in Pabna
State Minister Enamur infected with Covid-19
3 more haats to be set up along BD-India border: Tipu


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft