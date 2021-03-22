

Bolstering ties with Sri Lanka



Indeed, it is good to see the spirit of cooperation and bonhomie that came from both parties. We hope the visit will pave the path towards a new era of trade and connectivity benefitting the region.



Not to mention, Bangladesh already enjoys two-way relations with Sri Lanka. We are connected with multiple organizations and associations such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Sri Lanka is one of the first countries to have established formal diplomatic ties with Bangladesh after our independence. Both countries have gone through remarkable changes since while their ties have grown stronger.



Both countries can actively pursue bilateral agreements by focusing on strengthening cooperation in key sectors. According to media reports, the two premiers agreed on Saturday to deepen their cooperation in various sectors, especially exploring newer avenues in trade and commerce. A number of MoUs were also signed at the meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office.



On that note, as corona crisis still ravaging the global economy a resurgence of the old platforms like SAARC is more than just necessary. We have reiterated on this issue on a number of editorials that strengthening the regional cooperation is the need of the hour if we desire to emerge victorious against the pandemic. However, still there is scope for further extension of the areas of connectivity. Here, we recommend to boosting our connectivity with Sri Lanka and other SAARC nations by working towards signing a free trade agreement. We can also develop deeper linkages with our RMG sector, as well as promote ourselves as a friendly tourist destination to the Sri Lankans. Bangladesh can keep up the momentum by taking these steps. The potentials are limitless if we can use the momentum properly and in the right direction.

