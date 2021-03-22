Dear Sir

Water is called another name of life. It is inalienable part of our lives. From waking up to sleeping till our last breath we need water, where explanation of its importance is unnecessary.



We are living in the 21st century where climate change is the most burning issue among which are being discussed and water crisis is one of major challenging issues. The more the climate is getting changed, the more the water Crisis is going to headway. In every year 'world water day' is observed on March 22 in order to raise awareness about water and water related issues. The theme of the water day this year is 'valuing water' that means recognizing all the benefits provided by water, conceding and knowing the worth of water as well. The number six among UN's 17 sustainable development goals is 'clean water and sanitization' which emphasises on ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitization for all.



Since there is no alternative to water we have to be aware so that efficient use of water is ensured. If we are not cautious right now, in near future we will suffer for it for different crises.



Anower Shadat Roni

Student, University of Dhaka

