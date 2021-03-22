

Beware of fresh surging of Covid-19 infection



We know that at the onset of mass contagion of Covid-19 in the country, the prediction of the global community regarding Bangladesh was quite alarming that the coronavirus would cause a severe catastrophe. But the situation was not as catastrophic as it was thought, rather despite some challenges we could reach ourselves in the shore from covid-19 crisis.



It is obvious that apart from government initiatives to shore people up, different volunteer organizations worked relentlessly to combat the unprecedented crisis. Again, the whole nation underwent a huge awareness against Covid-19. It was strictly ordered by the government that every citizen should follow the health guidelines along with maintaining social distance that made the unprecedented situation under control.



Contrarily, it is true that corona had taught us many lessons. We saw that how people were helpless during the pick time of corona contagion. Amid the ongoing corona crisis in the country we witnessed many cases of human sufferings and many more inhumane activities. Not only that, online platform was a fertile ground for spreading fake news and rumours.



Also dishonest hoarders stocked many daily necessities to create artificial dearth of those wishing to hike the prices. Even the necessary medicine was out of the market and in many cases the price of those was higher than that of usual time. The dishonest businessmen were found to sell hand sanitizers, masks and other life saving gadgets at very high rate.



However, it is alarming to observe that another wave of Covid-19 has started gesturing what we see when we analyze the most recent corona infection amid the people. Though the government is trying to cover up the people of the country with vaccination, a new surge of infection makes us think anew that cannot be taken as little.



From the previous experience we have learnt that there is hardly any scopes to overlook the situation. In many cases we notice that people seem to care little about social distancing. On top of that, they are found indifferent to wear mask irrespective of their stay in villages or cities. Due to the high rate transmission hospital admission is also rising.



According to experts, the causes are many that lead to surge the covid-19 contagion. Amid the mass contagion it was thought that people would be habituated to new normal socialization but how far they have been is still a matter of debate. In most cases, people have returned to their old socialization. They have started to shop in crowded malls, eat out at restaurants, socialize at weddings, go on group holidays with friends and family at crowded beaches or fancy resorts, etc.



The new surge of covid-19 reveals a different case as we saw that during the mass infection the aged people with health complexities were the vulnerable but this time the youngsters are seen vulnerable more than the people with other age groups.



However, to tackle the surge of new corona crisis, the government has issued eleven directives in regard to ensuring mask wearing across the country. Among those, wearing mask is mandatory for officers, staff and service recipients in government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices. The service recipients in government and private hospitals and healthcare centers have to wear mask.



Again, people must wear mask to go to educational institutions, mosques, temples and churches. Sellers and buyers at shops, shopping malls and markets must use masks. The concerned administrators must be liable to implement the directives in no time.



It is obvious that the ongoing surge can be checked by following the strict health guidelines of the government along with those of the World Health Organization. Again we see that with the existing experience the government is set alert to combat any situation in case of Covid-19 crisis. The experts are reviewing the whole situation with scrutiny in a bid to check the further surge of coronavirus amid the country. Already the health ministry has directed all concerned to be alert for any further deterioration.



But one thing we must not overlook that when the country faces any crisis, it is commonly noticed that some syndicates are active to hike the price of daily necessities that make a great impact on the life of common people. We should all be aware so that these types of malpractices do not happen again what we saw amid the mass contagion of covid-19 in the country.



To this end, the question is pertinent to raise; can we think of defeating the coronavirus and saving our near and dear ones without maintaining health guidelines? The answer will be obviously negative. More importantly, we have hardly any scopes to bounce back to old normal of socialization to combat the invisible enemy engulfing our life.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University









