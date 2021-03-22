

Valuing water



Clean, safe drinking water is becoming scarce in our country, like other developing countries of the world. Even people of the urban areas of Bangladesh have very limited access to safe drinking water. Either they have to boil or filter water for making pathogenic microbes free or they have to pay too much to drink safe water.



Arsenic contamination is the single biggest threat to groundwater sources of Bangladesh. About 85 million people have been at risk of arsenic in drinking water and in food crops. High levels of arsenic in groundwater are causing widespread poisoning in Bangladesh. Arsenic poisoning has already affected about 30-35 million people in Bangladesh. Exposure to arsenic can cause cancer and damage many vital systems in the human body.



Approximately 40 million people lives in the coastal areas of Bangladesh. This huge population depends heavily on natural water sources like ponds, rivers, tube-wells etc for drinking water. Gradually, these resources are becoming unsafe for them. Bangladesh is globally known as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. For Bangladesh, water sector is the most vulnerable to the climate change consequences. This is because water and water resources are closely linked with climatic factors. The most damaging effects of climate change are predicted to be floods, salinity intrusion, and droughts.



According to a report of government study conducted in the coastal region, salinity of these water sources is rising because of climate change and some man-made factors. Climate change has caused rising sea levels, which are claiming costly water from freshwater river deltas. Man-made factors are contributing to salinity upsurge, including poor water management and shrimp farming in various places of fresh water.



Already salinity has encroached on areas more than 100km inland from the Bay of Bengal. The impacts of the salinity are projected to be exacerbated by sea-level rise caused by climate change. It jeopardises the country's food security, endangers public health also.



Over fifty trans-boundary rivers exist in Bangladesh, carrying water from the mountains. These rivers effectively form the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna (GBM) basin. This is the world's second largest river drainage basin. The Brahmaputra, the Meghna, and the Ganges are important rivers for Bangladesh and these all originate in other countries at the top. The booming populations of China and India momentously limit the amount of water that ultimately gets to Bangladesh.



Since time immemorial, this river system has supported and maintained the agricultural societies of the basin. These societies are now facing amplified environmental stresses of the river, while demand for water continues to increase because of industrialization and population growth.



For safeguarding this vital resource effectively for the benefit of everyone, we must have a comprehensive understanding of water's true and multi-dimensional value. We should not overlook the priceless values of water. If we cannot manage this finite and irreplaceable resource appropriately, we shall be in risk of achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. It is the best time for all stakeholders to value water and ensure sustainable use and management of this resource.

The writer is executive director,

Voluntary Consumers Training and Awareness Society (VOCTA)







