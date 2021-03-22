Police launch corona awareness campaign in districts



The photos show police members launching corona awareness campaign in Kurigram (L) and Gopalganj on Sunday with a view to preventing spread of the deadly virus. photoS: observer

BHOLA: Police administration organised different organised programmes in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A rally was brought out in the district town from the office of superintend of police (SP) at around 11am, and it ended after parading main streets of the town.

Face masks and leaflets were distributed among the people to create awareness among the people about the pandemic.

Later, an awareness meeting was held at Birshrestha Mostafa Kamal Bus Stand in the town.

SP Sarker Mohammad Kaisar was present as chief guest while Bus-Minibus Owners' Association Vice-president Md Ruhul Amin presided over the meeting.

District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association General Secretary (GS) Abul Kalam, Organising Secretary Shafiqul Islam and District Labour Union GS Khaja Mahiuddin Shakil, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The speakers urged people to maintain social distance and always wear face masks while travelling.

GOPALGANJ: District Police distributed face masks and conducted an awareness campaign in Gopalganj Police Lines intersection area in the town on Sunday, with a view to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

SP Ayesha Siddiqa inaugurated the programmes at noon.

Additional SP (Administration) Nihad Adnan Taiyan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam and Trafic Inspector SM Shahidur Rahman, among other police members, were present during the campaign.

Meanwhile, an awareness rally was brought out in Muksudpur Upazila from the PS premises, and it ended at the same venue after parading main streets in the town, marking the pandemic.

Muksudpur PS OC Abu Bakar Mia, among others, attended the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: An awareness campaign was held in the district to ensure compliance of hygiene to combat the second wave of coronavirus.

District Police organised the campaign on the Kishoreganj Model PS premises.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar) presided over the campaign.

Later, face masks and hand sanitizers were distributed among the people, preventing the spread of coronavirus.

KURIGRAM: District Police launched an awareness campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the town.

On this occasion, face masks were distributed among the people at Shapla Chattar in the town at noon.

SP Syada Jannat Ara spoke at the programme.

Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam and Sadar PS OC Khan Md Shahriar, among others, were also present at that time.

Later, a rally was brought out from there and it ended at College Mor after parading main streets in the town.

MANIKGANJ: In this connection, different awareness programmes were organised in the district.

SP Rifat Rahman Shamim inaugurated the campaign at Shaheed Rafiq Chattar in the district town at noon.

Awami League (AL) District Unit President and Zila Parishad Chairman Golam Mahiuddin, Manikganj Municipality Mayor Ramjan Ali, District AL GS Abdus Salam, Diabetic Association GS Sultanul Azam Khan Apple, Senior Vice-president of Manikganj Chamber of Commerce, Community Policing Forum President Habibur Rahman, GS Engineer Salam Chowdhury and Manikganj Press Club President Golam Sarwar Chanu, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Later, face masks were distributed among the people from different walks of life to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NOAKHALI: Police administration launched an awareness campaign in the district town, preventing the spread of coronavirus.

In this connection, face masks were distributed among the people in the municipal market and in front of Noakhali Super Market.

A rally was also brought in the town, with a view to creating awareness among the people about the pandemic.

SP Alamgir Hossain and ASP Jyoti Khisha Chakma, among other police members, were present in the rally.

SP Alamgir said the awareness programme will continue in the district till the end of coronavirus pandemic.

PANCHAGARH: The district police organised different programmes in the town to create awareness among the people to prevent coronavirus.

In this connection, a human chain was formed at Chourangi Chattar on the Dhaka-Panchagarh Highway at noon.

Face masks were distributed among the pedestrians at that time.

Rangpur Range Police DIG Devdas Bhattacharya attended the inaugural programme as chief guest.

SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali, among other police members, was also present at the programme.

Besides, different awareness programmes were organised in five upazilas of the district, marking the pandemic. 