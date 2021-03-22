Video
Home Countryside

Four get life term for killing farmer in Manikganj

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Mar 21: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced four men to life term in jail for killing a farmer in Shivalaya Upazila in 2015.
District and Sessions Judge Mir Ruhul Amin delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts at noon.
The condemned convicts are Md Jamir Hossain, Md Jahur Ali, Sumon Hossain and Matiar Rahman.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the case statement, the accused hacked Lalchan in Jamsha Village of Shivalaya Upazila to injure over land dispute on April 2, 2015.
Locals rushed him to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated.
Later, Lalchan died on the way to Dhaka.
Jamal Kazi, father of the deceased, lodged a murder case with Shivalaya Police Station accusing 12 people the following day.
After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on September 5 in 2015.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Sunday noon after examining 13 witnesses and case records.
The court also acquitted eight others as their guilt was not proven.


