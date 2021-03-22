50 more contract corona in Bogura

BOGURA, Mar 21: Some 50 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the virus cases rose with 25.25 per cent positivity rate in the district.

Of the newly infected people, 42 are in Sadar Upazila. People are reluctant to maintain health guidelines.

Meanwhile, four patients have been recovered from the virus.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said a total of 198 samples were tested in a day where 50 people were found positive for the virus.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 10,158 in the district and 9,783 of them have been recovered from the virus.

So far, 253 died of the virus while 122 are now undergoing treatment in the district.





