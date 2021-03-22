Harizan people at Gurudaspur want ‘gift houses’ of Prime Minister



A view of Harizan community people in Gurudaspur Municipality of Naogaon. photo: observer

According to field sources, 24 Harizan families having 144 members are living on only 12 decimal areas on the outskirts of the Pourasabha. Most of them are engaged in cleansing work in the Pourasabha.

A visit to the Harizan Palli found these 24 families living in a deplorable condition.

One woman labourer of them Beli Rani Bnashfore, 42, is living in a room of 10 feet by 14 feet accompanying her husband Jiten Bnashfore, 54, two sons (elder Biplob, 24, his wife Mina, 22, their eight months son Joseph, and younger Antar, 12), and two daughters- Pnuja and Purnima.

Beli Rani said, their personal privacy is being hampered.

Another couple of Putuli Bnashfore, 28, and her husband Pradip Bnashfore, 32, is living in a congested room of the same measurement; their two daughters- Rekha, 18, and Dipali, 14, and two sons- Dip, 8, and Shipon, 6, are living with them.

Mintu Bnashfore's daughter Bristi, also student of Samsuzzoha Government College, said, none counts members of the Harizan community; they have to live in a huddling condition in small rooms.

"As a result, we can't concentrate on reading properly," she mentioned.

She demanded government khash lands and houses.

Swadesh Bnashfore's daughter Anita, 20, student of Rosi Mozammel Mahila Honours College, said, "We are human beings. But we are deprived of basic rights." "So-called civilised men have snatched away our rights", she mentioned.

As citizens of Bangladesh, we have also the right to get khash lands and houses, she claimed.

Juli Bnashfore said, "We set beds on floors at night. Rooms are small. So we can't sleep easily".

An elderly woman of above 60 said, her adult children don't want to sleep together; at night, her tear starts to roll down. "We live like cow and goat," she mentioned.

"Our sufferings will be reduced if we are provided with accommodation", she maintained.

She further said, no public or private organisation gave them any assistance; only local MP donated Taka one lakh for a Mandir while Poura Mayor managed 12-decimal land for living on the outskirts of the Pourasabha.

Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tamal Hossain said, it is regretting that the whole family is living in a single room.

"We are looking for khashlands to improve their living standard, " he further said, adding, if found, houses will be constructed for them through the upazila administration.









