Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Bogura and Pirojpur, on Saturday.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a young man from a residential hotel in the city on Saturday   morning.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin, son of Mostafa Hawlader, a resident of Mahar Village in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.
Police sources said Al Amin along with his girlfriend came in Sharif Hotel in Nathullabad area at around 10am.
Soon after entering the room no. 208, the girl informed the hotel authority that Al Amin hanged himself.
Being informed, police and CID recovered the body.
However, police arrested five people and brought them to Airport Police Station (PS) for interrogation.  
The arrested persons are the deceased's lover, Tokai Manik, Kosai Sujon, Parvez and Rabbi.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sabina Begum, 30, wife of Shafiqul Islam Shafi, a resident of Jaynagar Village in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said the in-laws often tortured her over various issues.
Being informed, police recovered the body from her in-laws' house at around 10am and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the deceased's husband and his family members went into hiding soon after the incident.
Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam Shahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a female madrasa student from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Nisha Akhter, 13, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Solaiman Hawlader, a resident of Ikri Village in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Ikri Nesaria Dakhil Madrasa.
Local sources said the neighbours spotted Nisha hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals suspect that Nisha might have been killed and later, hanged from the ceiling over her mother's extramarital affair.
However, police arrested Nipu Akhter, the deceased's mother, for interrogation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police launch corona awareness campaign in districts
Four get life term for killing farmer in Manikganj
50 more contract corona in Bogura
Harizan people at Gurudaspur want ‘gift houses’ of Prime Minister
Three found dead in 3 dists
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Road turns deplorable
Youth dies from septic tank blast at Mohadevpur


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft