Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Home Countryside

18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Mar 21: At least 18 people have been injured in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates of an upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Tajumuddin Upazila of the district.
The incident took place in Voter Ghar area in Chanchra Union at around 9:30pm on Saturday that left 18 people from both sides injured.
Of the injured, four are in critical condition.
Awami League Chanchra Union Unit President Samsul Haq Master said supporters of candidate Riad Hossain Hannan launched an attack on the men of Abu Taher when they were returning home after election campaign.
Being informed, police went to the scene and brought the situation under control.
Denying the allegation, Riad Hossain said supporters of Abu Taher beat up two of his men.


