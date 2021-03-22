Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Road turns deplorable



The deplorable Naogaon-Dhamoirhat Road. photo: observer

The road has developed potholes and puddles causing immense sufferings to the people; the carpeting has got scattered.

If the road is not repaired before the next rainy season, the entire road will turn unusable.

Poura Mayor Aminur Rahman said, the road will be repaired before the rainy season.

The road ranges from Nimtali crossing of Dhamoirhat Bazar via Girls School, Kashiadanga Qawmi Madrasa, Balupara, Kashiadanga, Dhamoirhat Mahila College Sarak to Dhamoirhat-Naogaon regional Highway.

Though the road is in the Poura area, it was metalised several years back under the Barendra Multi-Purpose Development Authority (BMDA).

At present, the road is in worse condition. Particularly, about one and a half kilometres (km) of the road from Uttar Chakjadu Graveyard via Kashiadanga Madrasa to Bakharpur crossing is highly deplorable with holes and puddles.

One Firoz Alam of Moishor Village said, the road is important to go to Dhamoirhat Bazar because it reduces distance of about one kilometre and makes communication easier.

Faruk Hossain of Chakjadu Village said, students of about 10-12 villages also use the road to go to their institutions. Farmers of these villages use the road for bringing their agriculture products to bazaars; the road needs widening and carpeting urgently.

Some locals said, the government is constructing roads spending huge money; but because of using low-quality materials, the roads are getting de-carpeted after few days; in bitumen use also, properly measured temperature is not maintained.

They demanded solid construction of road with quality materials.

Mayor Md Aminur Rahman said, "I have inspected the road. An initiative is in the offing to re-carpet the road."

It is possible to complete the re-pairing before the next rainy season, he further said.





