Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Road turns deplorable

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

The deplorable Naogaon-Dhamoirhat Road. photo: observer

The deplorable Naogaon-Dhamoirhat Road. photo: observer

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Mar 21: People of about 10-12 villages in Dhamoirhat Pourasabha of the district have been suffering for a deplorable road for long.
The road has developed potholes and puddles causing immense sufferings to the people; the carpeting has got scattered.
If the road is not repaired before the next rainy season, the entire road will turn unusable.
Poura Mayor Aminur Rahman said, the road will be repaired before the rainy season.
The road ranges from Nimtali crossing of Dhamoirhat Bazar via Girls School, Kashiadanga Qawmi Madrasa, Balupara, Kashiadanga, Dhamoirhat Mahila College Sarak to Dhamoirhat-Naogaon regional Highway.
Though the road is in the Poura area, it was metalised several years back under the Barendra Multi-Purpose Development Authority (BMDA).
At present, the road is in worse condition. Particularly, about one and a half kilometres (km) of the road from Uttar Chakjadu Graveyard via Kashiadanga Madrasa to Bakharpur crossing is highly deplorable with holes and puddles.
One Firoz Alam of Moishor Village said, the road is important to go to Dhamoirhat Bazar because it reduces distance of about one kilometre and makes communication easier.
Faruk Hossain of Chakjadu Village said, students of about 10-12 villages also use the road to go to their institutions. Farmers of these villages use the road for bringing their agriculture products to bazaars; the road needs widening and carpeting urgently.
Some locals said, the government is constructing roads spending huge money; but because of using low-quality materials, the roads are getting de-carpeted after few days; in bitumen use also, properly measured temperature is not maintained.
They demanded solid construction of road with quality materials.
Mayor Md Aminur Rahman said, "I have inspected the road. An initiative is in the offing to re-carpet the road."
It is possible to complete the re-pairing before the next rainy season, he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police launch corona awareness campaign in districts
Four get life term for killing farmer in Manikganj
50 more contract corona in Bogura
Harizan people at Gurudaspur want ‘gift houses’ of Prime Minister
Three found dead in 3 dists
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Dhamoirhat-Naogaon Road turns deplorable
Youth dies from septic tank blast at Mohadevpur


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft