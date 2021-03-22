BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain presiding over its Zonal Heads' Conference-2021 held at hotel in the Cox's Bazar recently. Uttara Bank Chairman Azharul Islam (Chief Guest), Director Badrunnesa Sharmin Islam, Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem and Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman are also seen on the dais. photo: BankTo mark the birth centenary of Bangabnandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with Managing Director (Additional Charge) Abdul Mannan, Deputy Managing Director Murshedul Kabir and other senior officials inaugurating a tree plantation programme planting a sapling in front of the bank's Head office on Sunday afternoon. photo: Bank