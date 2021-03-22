Comfit Composite Knit gets Best Worker-Friendly Factory Award

SMS-RMG Times Workers Wellbeing Awards 2020 was jointly organised by SMS and RMG Times for the 3rd time. SMS RMG Times Workers Wellbeing AWARD 2020 was organized with the aim of spreading the story of Bangladesh's garment industry worldwide by finding and rewarding all these facilities or good practices.

These workers are friendly in recognition of various good initiatives Comfit Composite Knit Ltd. has been awarded the Best Worker Friendly Factory Award.

Kauser Ali, COO Engineer and Mr. Mohammad Faruk Hossain, General Manager received the award on behalf of Comfit Composite Knit Ltd, says a press release.

Mohammad Farooq Hossain, General Manager, said that Comfit Composite Knit Ltd. has been awarded for its good quality and the company will continue to do so in the future.

There are many readymade garment factories in Bangladesh which not only pay the salaries and allowances of the workers in accordance with the law, but also provide many opportunities to improve the living standards of the workers in various ways or to take various initiatives to ensure various benefits.

The organization considers multiple aspects of the award criteria. Notable among them Safe working environment (Which is tested by Accord authorities), Green Award (GREEN GOLD certified by USGBC), Worker friendly environment, Improved infrastructure (Modern State of the Art technology), Environment friendly management, Use of advanced technology in all fields, Use of renewable Energy, Waste Management, Energy management (Energy Efficiency Enhancement), Women's empowerment (GEAR by IFC), Employment of those who are physically disabled (Physically Challenged), Ensure treatment of workers (Satellite Clinic) Including multiple issues.





