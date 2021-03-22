Video
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Monno Ceramic to sell products thru Evaly

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Monno Ceramics, one of the country's most successful ceramic product manufacturers and marketers, has teamed up with Evaly.com Limited, the country's top domestic e-commerce marketplace. Monno Ceramics' various ceramic items and gift cards will now be available at attractive discounts to Evaly customers.
This information was revealed in a press release issued by Evaly on Sunday.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two organizations at Evaly's head office in Dhanmondi. Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and CEO of Evaly, and RasheedMymunul Islam, managing director of Monno Ceramics, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
SajjadAlam, Head, Commercial Department, Evaly, RaiyanFerdousShakil, Business Development Manager, EhadHossen, Key Account Manager and Khandaker Fayez Ahmed, Head of Brand, Monno Ceramics, and FahadChowdhury, Assistant Manager were present at the event.


