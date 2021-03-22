Business Event

Video
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Minister Group Chairman MA Razzaq Khan Raj flanked by the senior officials of the company and the relevant district administration, handing over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Chuadanga Deputy Commissioner Nazrul Islam Sarkar for the construction of brick build houses for the destitute and helpless on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence 2021, in Chuadanga recently. Following the dream of Father of the Nation and the promise of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government decided to build houses for every homeless person, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has taken plan to construct brick-buit tin-shed houses for 8,82,033 homeless families across the country.


